1/1
Ellin North Early McFord
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ellin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ellin North Early McFord

Chincoteague Island, Va - Ellin North Early-McFord, 52, died in her home on August 7, 2020. She was born in Salisbury MD on August 23, 1967 to Francis Elder Moale Early Jr. and Mary Catherine "Kay" Messick Early. She grew up in Snow Hill, MD and spent most of her adult life on her beloved island of Chincoteague.

She is survived by her daughter Hanna Marie McFord, her daughter's brother, William "Will" Edward Joseph McFord, her father, her siblings Cathy Early Bliss, Christine Early Browning (Jerry), Francis "Tripp" Early, John Early (Courtney), and David Early; nephews and nieces, Michael McJilton (Deirdre), Matthew McJilton, Sabra Benson (Eric), Ginny Hamilton (Cody), Cammie Hungerford (John), Reece, Jordyn and Tatum Early and Kaitlin Early and many grand nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her mother.

Ellin had two great passions during her life, interacting with children and cooking. Her daughter, nieces and nephews have great memories of events with Ellin, such as camping, boating, and enjoying life outdoors. She especially loved the beach and the ocean. Ellin was a phenomenal cook delighting in the preparation of feasts for her family. Like her mother she was an avid Scrabble player and enjoyed learning "words". An amazing person to the core, she was incredibly selfless which was demonstrated by the lasting impression she made on so many.

Funeral Home

A funeral Mass will be held at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, Chincoteague, VA. on Saturday, August 29 for family and close friends. For those unable to attend, the funeral will be live streamed on Facebook @ <https://www.facebook.com/saintandrew.church.5>. Like their page. A Celebration of Life reception with fellowship and food will be held at Pocomoke River State Park, Shad Landing from 2 to 5 pm.

Memorial donations may be made in Ellin's honor to the charity of your choice. Services entrusted to Salyer Funeral Home, Inc. on Chincoteague Island, VA .

Condolences may be made online at www.salyerfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Funeral Mass
St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Salyer Funeral Home, Inc. - Chincoteague
6327 Church Street
Chincoteague, VA 23336
757-336-6500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Salyer Funeral Home, Inc. - Chincoteague

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved