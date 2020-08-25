Ellin North Early McFord
Chincoteague Island, Va - Ellin North Early-McFord, 52, died in her home on August 7, 2020. She was born in Salisbury MD on August 23, 1967 to Francis Elder Moale Early Jr. and Mary Catherine "Kay" Messick Early. She grew up in Snow Hill, MD and spent most of her adult life on her beloved island of Chincoteague.
She is survived by her daughter Hanna Marie McFord, her daughter's brother, William "Will" Edward Joseph McFord, her father, her siblings Cathy Early Bliss, Christine Early Browning (Jerry), Francis "Tripp" Early, John Early (Courtney), and David Early; nephews and nieces, Michael McJilton (Deirdre), Matthew McJilton, Sabra Benson (Eric), Ginny Hamilton (Cody), Cammie Hungerford (John), Reece, Jordyn and Tatum Early and Kaitlin Early and many grand nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her mother.
Ellin had two great passions during her life, interacting with children and cooking. Her daughter, nieces and nephews have great memories of events with Ellin, such as camping, boating, and enjoying life outdoors. She especially loved the beach and the ocean. Ellin was a phenomenal cook delighting in the preparation of feasts for her family. Like her mother she was an avid Scrabble player and enjoyed learning "words". An amazing person to the core, she was incredibly selfless which was demonstrated by the lasting impression she made on so many.
A funeral Mass will be held at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, Chincoteague, VA. on Saturday, August 29 for family and close friends.
A Celebration of Life reception with fellowship and food will be held at Pocomoke River State Park, Shad Landing from 2 to 5 pm.
