Elmer James Black
Elmer James Black

Crisfield - Elmer James Black, 96, of Crisfield, died Friday, September 4, 2020, at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury.

Born in Lauderdale County, Alabama on February 20, 1924, he was a son of the late Benjamin Franklin Black and Sarah Wooten Black. His wife, Sue Jean Martin Black, preceded him in death in 2005.

While in the South, Mr. Black worked in lumber mills, farming, welding, and at Owen Bucket making clamshell buckets. While in Crisfield he worked at the former Ed Insley's Shipyard and retired from Mrs. Paul's Kitchens when they closed.

Mr. Black was a US Navy veteran of World War II and was a member of the Stanley Cochrane Post #16 American Legion and the former VFW Post #8274. He enjoyed fishing, working on cars, and spending time with family. He also had a great love for animals.

He is survived by sons, James "Toby" Black and wife Virginia and Ronald Black, all of Crisfield; grandchildren, Tyra Black Price and husband Walter of Salisbury, Sarah Black King and husband Michael of Dover, Danny Sizer of Nanticoke, and David Miller of Salisbury; great-grandchildren, Caitlin Lower, Danielle Sizer, Jabre Deepree, and Saylor Sizer; a great-great-great-great-granddaughter, Tadasia Thompson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Rex Allen Black in 2019; a daughter, Patty Black in 2011; and a granddaughter, Kassy Sizer. He was the youngest and last surviving of his brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be Thursday, September 10, 2020, at 2 PM at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home where a viewing will be one hour prior. Interment will follow in Sunnyridge Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lower Somerset County Ambulance and Rescue Squad, LSCARS, P.O. Box 406, Crisfield, MD 21817.

To send condolences, please visit www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com




Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
