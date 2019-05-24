Elodie Beale



Salisbury - Elodie Frances Beale, 91, of Salisbury, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Wicomico Nursing Home. Born on February 22, 1928 in Dover, DE, she was the daughter of Marvin and Carrie Beale.



Miss Beale faithfully served her community and her church. She worked as a teacher for the Wicomico County Public Schools for 34 years and was a member of the Association of Retired Teachers. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church for 79 years, serving on the Altar Guild and volunteering at the Opportunity Shop. She was also a life member of the Junior Auxiliary Board of Peninsula Regional Medical Center.



Elodie is survived by her cousin, Jayne Stocksdale of Westminster, MD and her husband Jim. She was preceded in death by her father, Marvin E. Beale, and mother, Carrie Beale.



A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11:00 am at Asbury United Methodist Church, 1401 Camden Ave., Salisbury, MD 21801. A Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service beginning at 10:00 am. Rev. Bill Sterling will officiate. Burial will follow at Wicomico Memorial Park.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com. Published in The Daily Times from May 24 to May 26, 2019