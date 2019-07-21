Elwyn Edward "Ed" Cooper, Jr.



Salisbury - Elwyn Edward "Ed" Cooper, Jr, age 77, died at Salisbury Genesis on July 14, 2019. His passing was from natural causes. Born March 24, 1942 in Berlin, MD, he graduated from Snow Hill High School as Salutatorian of his class and then attended Washington College and graduated from Salisbury State College. He taught math at Worcester Prep School in Berlin until retiring in 1989. He enjoyed working his summers as a Park Ranger at Assateague Federal Park. He finished his career at Rose's Department Store. He attended All Hallows and St. Alban's Episcopal Churches. He served as a volunteer fire fighter and EMT with both Stockton and Snow Hill Fire Companies. Ed enjoyed photography, reading and spending the last few years with his dog, Smokey.



He is survived by his son, Lee Cooper (Karen), daughter, Wynel Neall, a sister, Becky Hall (Leroy) and his five grandchildren, Emylee Parker (Anthony), Andrew Cooper, Michael Neall, Hannah Neall, Sarah Neall. He is also survived by Sandi Bryant, significant other, the mother of his children, Pat Compton, a niece, Barbara Hall and a nephew, Billy Hall. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Elwyn Edward Cooper, Sr. and Marion Cooper.



A memorial service will be held at The Uprising Church in Hebron, MD on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 11:00 am. Family and friends are welcome to join us at this time at The Uprising Church, 204 East Walnut Street, Hebron, MD, for a celebration of life and a time of visitation. In lieu of flowers anyone wishing to make a donation on his behalf may do so to the , PO Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220-3049. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. Published in The Daily Times on July 21, 2019