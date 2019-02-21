Services
Hinman Funeral Home
11673 Somerset Ave
Princess Anne, MD 21853
(410) 651-0990
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hinman Funeral Home
11673 Somerset Ave
Princess Anne, MD 21853
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Hinman Funeral Home
11673 Somerset Ave
Princess Anne, MD 21853
Princess Anne - Emily A. Abbott, 91, of here passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Alice B. Tawes Nursing Home in Crisfield, Md.

Born April 16, 1927 in Warrensville, NC, she was the daughter of the late Ira & Minnie Hartsoe Ashley. After graduating from Pocomoke High School, she spent most of her adult life doing office work at Cohn & Bock Lumber and Feed Mill in Princess Anne and later at Montgomery Ward in Salisbury and Bank of Somerset in Princess Anne, Md. In 1973, Emily and her husband Roger purchased R & E Used Cars and operated the business until their retirement in 1989. Emily was a member of Antioch United Methodist Church in Princess Anne and Somerset County AARP.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Lillard, Smith, Frank, Ray and Joseph, and Elmer Ashley, Pauline Beauchamp, Mae Cowgill, Margaret Graybiel and several brother and sister in laws.

She is survived by her husband, Roger Abbott, brother Winfred Ashley and his wife Nancy of Salisbury, granddaughters Michelle Abbott of Princess Anne, Kim Widdowson ( Todd) and Karen Briddell (James II) great grandsons, Logan Widdowson and James Briddell III, sister in law Sue Ellen Ashley, brother in law, Colonel Claibourne Cowgill, and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, February 25, 2018 at Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. 11673 Somerset Ave. Princess Anne, Md. with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Rev. James Doran will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Emily's memory be made to Antioch U.M. Church, P.O. Box 297, Princess Anne, Md. 21853.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 21, 2019
