Emily D. Cottingham
Delmar - Emily D. Cottingham died peacefully at the age of 97 at Delmar Villa Assisted Living on Sunday, March 31, 2019. She was born in Newark, Maryland, a daughter of the late Carl G. and Bertie Mitchell Dryden.
She spent most of her life living in Snow Hill and enjoyed 33 years of teaching for the Worcester County Board of Education. Some of her memberships included AARP, Maryland State Retired Teachers Association and was a lifetime member of Makemie Memorial Presbyterian Church where she was very active as a Sunday school teacher, member of the choir, member of Presbyterian Women and an elder. Gardening, sewing, crocheting and cooking were some of her favorite pastimes. She enjoyed many family gatherings over the years. Her past five years at the Villa were made special by the exceptional staff and other residents.
She is survived by her devoted daughter, Virginia "Ginny" Schnepel and husband, John; two grandchildren, James F. Schnepel, Sr. and wife Shantell and Lisa Mordes and husband Scott; four great-grandchildren, James, Jr., Caitlin, Ryan and Rachel. She is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Emily G. Cottingham and Pauline Cottingham, as well as five nieces and five nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Wilson "Pat" Cottingham, Jr., who passed October 26, 1977; brothers, Strayer Dryden, J. Charlton Dryden and Howard E. Dryden; a nephew, Jimmy Dryden; and an infant sister.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Makemie Memorial Presbyterian Church in Snow Hill, where family and friends may call one hour prior to the service. Reverend Samuel Monte will officiate. Interment will follow at Makemie Memorial Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Makemie Memorial Presbyterian Church, 115 Franklin Street, Snow Hill, Maryland 21863 or to Coastal Hospice, P. O. Box 1733, Salisbury, Maryland 21802.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.
