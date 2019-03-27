Services
Hinman Funeral Home
11673 Somerset Ave
Princess Anne, MD 21853
(410) 651-0990
Emily Hamilton Obituary
Emily Hamilton

Princess Anne - Emily H. Hamilton, 94, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Aurora Senior Living of Manokin in Princess Anne, Md.

Born September 2, 1924 in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Millard T. and Ruth (Hastings) Long.

She is survived by her son, Larry Melvin Hamilton of Princess Anne and two grandchildren.

No formal service is planned at this time.

Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. of Princess Anne, Md.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 27, 2019
