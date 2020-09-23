Emily Martha Morgan Knous
Salisbury - Emily Martha Morgan Knous was born December 5, 1940 in Houston Texas, but she was actually raised in Pecan Island, Louisiana, which her family called home. She left this earth and entered the arms of Jesus to gather her long awaited hug from Him, at her home surrounded by family on September 22, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents Astor Morgan and Emily Aline Morgan; Her husband George Knous Sr; and her brother Astor M. (Mort) Morgan.
She is survived by her sister Margaret Vaughan, her brother Keith Morgan and his wife Sheryle, her sister in law Nuccia Morgan, her children George (Tony) Knous Jr. and his wife Dottie, Georgina (Gina) Goslee and her husband Jim, and her youngest daughter with whom she lived for the past 18 years Leah Holloway. She also leaves behind 12 cherished grandchildren: George (Tony) A. Knous III, Jason Goslee, Amanda Knous, Jessica Sacco, Christina Knous, Emily Alexander, Jaimie Disharoon, David Knous, Jordan Goslee, Pamela Holloway, Sophie Holloway and Nick Holloway. She also leaves behind 7 great grandchildren: Malakai, Lily, Caleb, Hailey, Amelia, Elliana and Evelyn, as well as several beloved nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews, and many treasured friends.
She was affectionately known as "Granny" or "Miss Emily" to everyone she met. She made everyone feel like family. If she saw you needed some love or encouragement, she would often ask you to sit on her lap so she could rock you. It did not matter how old, young, small or large you were, she would rock you and speak words of encouragement to you. She was a very affectionate and caring lady who hugged everyone she met. If you ever got a hug from her, you would always remember it. Her smile, laughter and quirky sense of humor are what everyone will always remember about her. She had a unique sense of adventure and she loved life to the fullest.
She dedicated her life to helping and serving others. She worked as a nurse for over 20 years with disabled children at Holly Center until her health forced her to retire. She then focused on pouring love into, and nurturing her family and friends and anyone who needed some unconditional love, encouragement or guidance. She truly loved people unconditionally, just like Jesus did. She was an angel walking among us, and she will be desperately missed by those who knew and loved her.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury with Pastor Jason Goslee officiating. Visitations will be held on Friday evening from 6 - 8 pm and also one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Interment will be held at the Hammond Cemetery in Salisbury. Services at the funeral home will be live streamed.
