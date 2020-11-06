Emily RobertsOnancock - Emily T. Roberts, 73, of Onancock, Virginia, departed this life on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, Virginia.Born in Onancock, Emily was the daughter of Dorothy L. Taylor and the late Edward L. Taylor, Sr. She was affectionately known as "Em" and "Em Poo" by her family and friends. Emily was married to Leander Roberts, Jr. and they shared fifty-one years together. Emily dedicated her life as an educator. She began her career in the Accomack Public Schools in 1971. Throughout her career, she advanced from student teaching to teaching, later excelling to assistant principal, principal, finally retiring as an administrator in 2009.Graveside services were held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Household of Ruth Cemetery, Accomac, Virginia, with Rev. Jazmine Brooks officiating.Left to cherish her memory: her devoted husband, Leander Roberts, Jr., beloved son, Leander S. Roberts, III; two darling grandchildren, Leander S. Roberts, IV and Iyala Smith; a committed mother and caregiver, Dorothy T. White; three sisters, Phyllis T. Wessells, Istella T. Robinson, and Vanessa T. Copeland; one brother, Edward L. Taylor, Jr,; one aunt; one brother-in-law; and a host of cousins raised like brothers/sisters and sister-in-law; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, special first cousins other relatives, friends, and neighbors.