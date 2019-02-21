Services
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Emily Doherty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emily Sue Summers Doherty

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Emily Sue Summers Doherty Obituary
Emily Sue Summers Doherty

Salisbury - Emily Sue Summers Doherty, 84, died on Monday, February 18, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 11 AM at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. Visitations will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 5-7 PM at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Catholic Relief Services or the .
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holloway Funeral Home
Download Now