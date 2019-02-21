|
|
Emily Sue Summers Doherty
Salisbury - Emily Sue Summers Doherty, 84, died on Monday, February 18, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 11 AM at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. Visitations will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 5-7 PM at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Catholic Relief Services or the .
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 21, 2019