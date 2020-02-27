|
Emily Vivian Allen Donaway
Bradenton, FL - Emily Vivian Allen Donaway of Bradenton, Florida, formerly of Pocomoke City, MD passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 after a short illness. She was born in Pocomoke City on November 24, 1929 to parents Vivian and William Allen. She was preceded in death by her parents along with her husband, Walter Donaway and her sister, Jacqueline Allen. She was the loving mother to Michael Donaway(Michael) , Patrick Donaway (Gladys) and is also survived by grandchildren, Patrick J Donaway and Jacqueline Lynn Wellfonder along with great grandchildren, Caitlin Jorgensen (Charles) and Ashley Legates (John). Contributions can be made in her memory to , 225 N Michigan Ave, Floor 17, Chicago, IL. 60601. Arrangements were handled by Brown & Sons Funeral Home & Crematory, Bradenton, FL, 941-758-7788
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 27 to Mar. 4, 2020