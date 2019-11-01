|
|
Emma V. Johnson
Berlin - Emma V. Johnson, age 100, of Berlin died Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Atlantic General Hospital. Emma was born in Siloam, MD and was the daughter of the late Lonie Vincent and Anna Gertrude (Fields) Abbott.
She was a homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother. She was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church, Worcester County Farm Bureau and Order of the Eastern Star.
She is survived by three children, Carol J. Evans and husband Neal of Selbyville, Gerald L. Johnson Sr. and wife Linda and Michael E. Johnson and wife Terri all of Berlin; six grandchildren, Lisa R. West (Scott), Diana Johnson, Gerald Johnson Jr., Dana Layfield (Kelly) Tracey Bounds (Ron) and Michael Johnson Jr. (Becky); ten great-grandchildren, Kristi, Lorraine, Craig, Dillon, Allison, Morgan, Alex, JR, Brianna and Emma; four great-great grandchildren and a loving nephew, Rodney Abbott and wife Debbie.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John E. Johnson in 1999 and a brother, Melvin Abbott.
A graveside service will be held at 12pm on Monday, November 4 at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury with Rev. Olin Shockley officiating.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019