Emogene H. Moore
1934 - 2020
Emogene H. Moore

Delmar - Emogene H. Moore, 86, of Delmar passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Delmar Villa Assisted Living surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on February 23, 1934 in Milford, Delaware, the daughter of the late Paul F. Henry and Beulah Cordrey Henry.

Mrs. Moore worked many years as a nurse at the local hospitals and doctors' offices. She and her husband owned and operated the Old Firehouse Auction in Delmar. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant Church in Laurel. Most importantly, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and having gatherings with her family.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Ronald J. Moore; a son, Ronald S. Moore (Carol); a daughter, Robyn Hall (Jay); grandchildren, Chad Holloway (Kristen), Kyle Holloway (Heather), and Zachary Moore (fiance, Tori); and seven great grandchildren.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the healthcare workers at Delmar Villa Assisted Living and Coastal Hospice for the special care shown to Mrs. Moore.

Due to current gathering restrictions, the funeral service will be private.

In memory of Mrs. Moore, contributions may be sent to the Delmar Fire Department, P.O. Box 143, Delmar, DE 19940.

Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.




Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
