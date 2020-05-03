|
Emory Alfred Leonard, Sr.
Salisbury - Emory Alfred Leonard Sr., 88, of Salisbury, passed away at home on May 1, 2020. Born on June 26, 1931 in Salisbury, MD, he was the youngest son of the late George W. Leonard and the late Alice Smith Leonard.
He graduated from Wicomico High School in 1948 and was a gifted athlete, playing baseball and basketball for many years. Emory worked as branch manager for Speakman Company for 43 years. Most recently, he enjoyed his work as the Superintendent of Deer Harbour's golf course. He spent most of his years attending Trinity United Methodist Church with his family. He was a 70-year member.
Emory is survived by his wife of 13 years, Barbara Leonard, of Salisbury, MD, five children, Vicki Purkey (Mike), of Salisbury, MD, Patti Leonard (JoAnn), of Salisbury, MD, Emory Alfred Leonard Jr. "Chip" (Rosemarie), of Berlin, MD, Joni Butler (Mitch), of Hebron, MD, Suzi Peterson (Tracy), of Salisbury, MD, and step-daughter, Jennifer Daggs (Steven), of New Cumberland, PA.
He is also survived by grandchildren Shelby Byrd, Franny Johnson, Ross Hammer, Amanda Bryan, Rex Hammer, Ryan Boyce, Becca Stern, Dorothy Peterson, Tanner Leonard, Chloe Peterson, Brady Leonard, Noah Peterson, and Jillian Daggs, and great-grandchildren Scarlett Johnson, Isla Moore, Rayne Hammer, Colson Bryan, Sophia Byrd, twins Raevyn and River Hammer, and Caden Bryan. He is also survived by many dear friends from the Wi-Hi Class of 1948. They held a very special place in his heart.
He was preceded in death by his wife of almost 49 years, Dorothy Leonard, parents, George W. Leonard and Alice Smith Leonard, brothers George Thomas Leonard and Joseph Leonard, sons-in-law, Craig Boyce and Russell Hammer, and granddaughter, Chelsea Boyce.
After losing his first wife, Dorothy, Emory was able to find a second chance at love when he met Barbara through a blind date. His life was filled with love.
Above all, Emory was known as a kind man who loved his family fiercely and with all his heart. Without a doubt, his children and grandchildren brought him immense love and joy. Emory instilled the value of family and tradition to his children. He attended all the sporting events and school functions of his five children and twelve grandchildren. "Mr. Leonard" was lovingly known as the cool dad who would take all the neighborhood kids sledding behind the car after a good snow (much to the chagrin of his wife). He made baseball fields in the backyard and the Leonard home was always full of kids. He had a special gift for making people feel like they were a part of the family.
Thanksgiving was his favorite holiday because it was a day filled with family. He began the tradition of walking with all the kids to kick field goals after a huge family breakfast together. It began in the 1960's and is still going strong today.
Emory loved the music of Elvis and enjoyed listening to the opera. He had a love for the beach and New York City. He strongly believed in equal rights for ALL people and lived his life in a way that reflected this belief.
Emory gave of his time by volunteering throughout his life. Just some of his volunteer work included The Joseph House, Holly Center, Deer's Head, Lower Shore Enterprises, mentoring, Salvation Army bell ringer, work in Mississippi for the Red Cross after Hurricane Katrina, coaching his kids' sports teams, and serving as PTA president. Most recently, Emory was instrumental in organizing the Wi-Hi Class of 1948's 70th high school reunion and many monthly lunches.
Due to current COVID19 restrictions, a funeral service will be held for family members only at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. A link to the livestream of the service will be posted on Holloway Funeral Home's Facebook page and website, as well as family members' Facebook pages. Interment will take place at Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury, MD. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Coastal Hospice or a in honor of Emory Leonard, and his contributions to the community over his lifetime.
Published in The Daily Times from May 3 to May 4, 2020