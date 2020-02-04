Services
Stewart Funeral Home By Holloway And Downey, P.A. - Salisbury
821 West Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
410-742-1297
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church
Snow Hill, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church
Snow Hill, MD
View Map
Engle Robins Obituary
Engle Robins

Snow Hill - Engle V. Robins (81) of Snow Hill, MD, passed away January 29, 2020 at Harrison House. She was the daughter of the late William & Margaret Robins.

Engle leaves memories with daughter, Joyce Robins of Pocomoke, MD, son-in-law, George Evans, Salisbury, MD. Sisters and Brothers, Jean Tindley, Joan Robbins, Gerald (Jean) Robins, Julia Paul, Richard(Lula) Robins, Lucille DeShields and David(Jean) Robins; grandchildren, ISG Brandy Hayward, Brittney Robins, Brichelle(Rev. Jarmar) Jackson, Sebastian Sturgis Jr., Jazmine Dettner and Kiana Sturgis; great-grandchildren; Messiah and Maisoh Schoolfield, Jaxson and Jade Sturgis.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020, 12:00 noon, at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Snow Hill, MD, with a visitation two hours prior to the service.

Arrangements are in the care of Stewart Funeral Home by Holloway and Downey, PA, 821 West Road, Salisbury, MD 21801. To send condolences, visit www.thestewartfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020
