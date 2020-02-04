|
|
Engle Robins
Snow Hill - Engle V. Robins (81) of Snow Hill, MD, passed away January 29, 2020 at Harrison House. She was the daughter of the late William & Margaret Robins.
Engle leaves memories with daughter, Joyce Robins of Pocomoke, MD, son-in-law, George Evans, Salisbury, MD. Sisters and Brothers, Jean Tindley, Joan Robbins, Gerald (Jean) Robins, Julia Paul, Richard(Lula) Robins, Lucille DeShields and David(Jean) Robins; grandchildren, ISG Brandy Hayward, Brittney Robins, Brichelle(Rev. Jarmar) Jackson, Sebastian Sturgis Jr., Jazmine Dettner and Kiana Sturgis; great-grandchildren; Messiah and Maisoh Schoolfield, Jaxson and Jade Sturgis.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020, 12:00 noon, at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Snow Hill, MD, with a visitation two hours prior to the service.
Arrangements are in the care of Stewart Funeral Home by Holloway and Downey, PA, 821 West Road, Salisbury, MD 21801. To send condolences, visit www.thestewartfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020