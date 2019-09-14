Services
Reid Temple AME Church
11400 Glenn Dale Blvd.
Glenn Dale, MD 20769
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
- - Eola "Popeye" Reid willingly took the Lord's hand on Friday, September 6, 2019. She is survived by two children - Sheronda (Ray) Alburg and Carlos (Nachell) Reid, Sr.; seven grandchildren - Kyree, Ka'Ron, Daeja, Jaelin, Carlos, Jr., Niles and Caris; one great-grandchild - Koah; stepmother - Ethel Lee Dunton; one brother - Willie Lewis (Annie); two sisters - Wyomie Doggett (Levi) and Naomi Turner (Welton); devoted and lifelong friend - William Morton; two truly devoted sister-friends - Beryl Winters and Bea Joynes; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and countless friends. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 10 am and the Memorial Service will follow at 11 am at Reid Temple A.M.E. Church, 11400 Glenn Dale Boulevard, Glenn Dale, MD 20769. Funeral Services provided by Marshall March Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 14, 2019
