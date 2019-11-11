|
Eric Nicholas Huffman
Salisbury - Eric Nicholas "Nick" Huffman, 76, of Salisbury, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury.
Nick was born on July 27, 1943 in Oak Hill, West Virginia, a son of the late Buster Alton Huffman and Edith Lucille (Ormandy) Huffman.
Nick spent 40 years working as a housepainter. He loved the outdoors and fishing and will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor.
He is survived by a son, Eric "Nicky" Huffman, Jr. (Linda) of Eden; a daughter, Suzanne Hudson (Eddie) of Salisbury; grandchildren, Brandon Hudson (Angel) and Eddie Hudson, III; great-grandchildren, Justin, Taylor, and Xavier; brothers, Benny Huffman (Sandra) of South Charleston, WV, Bill Huffman (Deann) of Peterstown, WV, Larry Huffman (Debbie) of Elizabeth City, NC, Mason Huffman (Nancy) of Delmar, Tommy Huffman (Becky) of Florence, SC; a sister, Tena Church (Gwyne) of Hebron; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jo Ann Huffman, who passed in 2017; and his sister, Judy Huffman, who passed as an infant.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Short Funeral Home, 13 E. Grove Street in Delmar.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019