Eric S. Parkinson
4/17/1989 - 5/24/2009
God, we know you gave your Precious Son, To give us life with you. But we didn't want our son to leave, Because he was precious to us too, We know our son will not come back, And for this our hearts still yearn. Our precious son is with you, And there will be a day. That we too will leave this earth, And you light our way. His arms will be wide open, And the wait will be worth while. When we see again our precious son, And the splender of
his smile.
Love You Always,
Dad, Mom,
DJ & Desirae
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 21, 2019