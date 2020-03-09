|
Eric Wright Eaton
Eric Wright Eaton, 63 passed away March 6, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center In Salisbury Maryland. Born in Salisbury, Eric was the son of Carrie Wright Eaton, and the late Aurthur Wood Eaton, Jr.
He was a graduate of Mardela High School and also graduated from Alderson Broaddus College with a medical science degree in 1991.
He served 4 years active duty in the army and then transitioned to the Army National Guard Reserve. He was discharged with the rank of Captain in 1992.
He loved music, soccer and his 2 German shepherds Micco and Jax.
He worked a short time with the Ocean City Police department. He worked at Peninsula Regional Medical Center as a security guard. He worked as a physicians assistant at Peninsula Orthopedic Associates for 24 years before retiring in 2019.
Eric is survived by his wife Angela Eaton of Salisbury, Maryland, 2 daughters Kaitlin Eaton of Baltimore, Maryland and Alexandra of Salisbury, Maryland, granddaughter Marleigh Parish of Salisbury, Maryland, sister Kathleen Naugle of Laurel, Delaware and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday March 13th at 1 PM at Nelson's United Methodist Church in Hebron, Maryland with Pastor Rebecca Collison officiating. A reception will be held immediately following the service.
Contributions may be made in his memory to the American Legion Post 64 in Salisbury.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020