Erica Lynn Rosado
Salisbury - Erica Lynn Rosado, 40, died on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at her home in Salisbury, MD.
She was a loving mother, daughter, aunt, and sister. Erica was a stay at home mom who loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them.
Born on September 30, 1979 in Crisfield, MD, she was the daughter of Michael Thomas Miles of Princess Anne, MD, and Christine Ann Layfield of Baltimore, MD. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Eulalia V. Rosado, grandparents Thomas and Mildred Miles, Grandfather Richard Young and Uncle Victor Young.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by daughters, Emily L. Shockley, Amber N. Hudson, and Elysia Y. Rosado, sister Kelly A. Miles (Ronnie) of Baltimore, MD, brother Kenneth M. Miles (Monica) of Parsonsburg, nephew Kristian M. Miles, and two nieces, Raven M. Parker and Roquel M. Parker.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Wicomico Memorial Park. Rev. Howard Travers will officiate. Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. of Princess Anne, MD. To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com