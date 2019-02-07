|
Ernest Chavis
Berlin - Ernest Chavis, age 89, died Monday, February 4, 2019. Born in Pembroke, NC, he was the son of the late Willie Chavis and Reedie Lowry Chavis. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Neary Chavis, four brothers; Willie Albert Chavis, James Gaston Chavis, Robert Henry Chavis, Franklin Chavis and one sister; Martha Ree Revels. He is survived by his children; Carol Ann Chavis of Pembroke, NC, Ernest James Chavis and wife Diana of Newark, MD, Danny Chavis and wife Cynthia of Berlin, MD, and Mary Ruth Shofi and her husband Brian of West Ocean City, MD. He is also survived by a sister, Retha Brierley of Bear, DE, and two brothers, Earl Chavis and wife Nancy of Pembroke, NC and Danny Chavis of Pembroke, NC. There are thirteen grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
Mr. Chavis was an accomplished musician of The Chavis Brothers Band. The brothers traveled the United States and Canada for years entertaining at prominent locations and playing with renowned artists including Elvis Presley, Judy Garland and Wayne Newton to name a few. He shared memorable stories about his travels and performances, particularly those in Las Vegas and their debut on the Ed Sullivan Show.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 10 AM at Holy Savior Catholic Church at 17th and Philadelphia Ave in Ocean City. Reverend Stanislao Esposito will officiate. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Berlin. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at www.burbagefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 7, 2019