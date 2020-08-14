Ernest Henry Lewis, Jr.
Salisbury - Ernest Henry Lewis, Jr., 85, of Salisbury, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at his home. Born January 29, 1935 in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Ernest Henry Lewis, Sr. and Irene Elliott Lewis.
He was a graduate of Wicomico High School and a US Army veteran. He worked as an auto & truck mechanic for Milford Twilley Rental Management for over 60 years. He was an avid reader, and loved fishing, and working on cars with his grandsons.
Ernest is survived by a son, Steven Mark Lewis of Salisbury; a daughter in law, Carrie Lewis; two grandsons, Tyler and Cody Lewis, both of Salisbury; a sister, Elsie Lewis of New York; and several other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Ernest was also preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann Parks Lewis in 2003; and a sister, Mabel Lewis Betts in 2019.
A graveside memorial service with military honors will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:00am at Springhill Memory Gardens near Hebron with Rev. Joel Beiler officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
