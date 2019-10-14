Services
Ernest T. Nordstrom Sr.

Ernest T. Nordstrom Sr. Obituary
Ernest T. Nordstrom, Sr.

Exmore - Ernest Taylor Nordstrom, Sr., 95, husband of the late Emily Marsh Nordstrom and a resident of Exmore, VA, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Heritage Hall Healthcare in Nassawadox, VA. A native of Eastville, VA, he was the son of the late Charles Nordstrom and the late Bertha Lee Taylor Nordstrom. He was a retired insurance agent for Home Beneficial Life Insurance Company and a member of Exmore Baptist Church.

He is survived by two children, Brenda N. Donaldson of Exmore, and E. T. Nordstrom, Jr. and his wife, Bonnie, of Belle Haven, VA; a brother, Robert Larsen Nordstrom and his wife, Juanita, of Chesapeake, VA; two granddaughters, Lindsay N. Quirk and her husband, Brendan, of Richmond, VA, and Bryce Nordstrom of Exmore. He was predeceased by two brothers, Elton Nordstrom and David Nordstrom; three sisters, Bertha Lee Burton, Thelma Bradford, and Gladys Lumley.

A graveside service will be held Sunday, October 13,2019, at 2:00 PM at Belle Haven Cemetery with Reverend Jonathan Carpenter officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Exmore Baptist Church, 11624 Occohannock Road, Exmore, VA 23350.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 14 to Oct. 19, 2019
