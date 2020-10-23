Ernest William Dykes
Salisbury - Ernest William Dykes, 88, of Salisbury, MD, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday October 21, 2020. He was the son of the late Arthur Ernest Dykes and Margaret Trader Dykes.
He was born and raised in Salisbury. He was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1942. He graduated from Wicomico High School in 1948.
He was married to Jean Austin Dykes for 65 years. He was a hard worker all his life. Even after his stroke, he still wanted to do chores around the house, such as cutting the grass and picking up sticks and limbs from the age old trees surrounding their home. His first job was at Eastern Shore Glass Company, where he came home many a day with cuts on his hands. His main profession was an accountant, retiring from Taylor Oil Company. He said on his first day of retirement that he was going to do nothing, because he knew he wouldn't have an opportunity to do that again.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his younger siblings, Louise Dykes Pedwell and Alan Wilbur Dykes, all of Salisbury.
He is survived by his wife Jean and three children, Michael Dykes (Beverly) of Charlotte NC, Matthew Dykes (Mary Jo) of Salisbury, Valerie Williams (Jarrol) of Mazomanie WI, and grandchildren, Jassen Dykes (Shena) of Salisbury, Samantha Dykes of Columbia SC, Danielle Davis (Tyson) of Greenville TX, Melissa Martin (Andy) of Salisbury and great grandchildren, Jassmin Dykes, Kalei Dykes, Leia Dykes, Lexi Martin, all of Salisbury, Emilia Davis of Greenville TX and many nieces and nephews. One of his favorite scriptures was 3 John 4, "No greater joy do I have than this: that I should hear that my children go on walking in the truth."
Ernest William Dykes has touched many hearts over the years and was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. We would like to extend great appreciation for his at-home sitters and his team from Coastal Hospice, especially his nurse Josh and Hospice aide Star.
A memorial service will be held Saturday October 31, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Friends and family are invited to join via Zoom - Mtg. ID# 368-471-5985, password 21804
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Worldwide Work of Jehovah's Witnesses at donate.jw.org
or Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury MD 21802 or coastalhospice.org/donate