Chincoteague, VA - Ernestine Holston Lotz, aged 91, passed away at her residence on Chincoteague on October 7, 2020. Born January 16, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Lillie Lunn Pointer and Ernest Pointer. After the age of 11, because of her mother's extended illness, Mrs. Lotz lived with her aunt and uncle, the late Minnie Lunn Watson and Will Watson, and thus she acquired an addition set of parents. Mrs. Lotz was especially proud of her lineage as a descendent of the legendary James Alone, who came to be known as James Lunn. James was washed ashore on Assateague after a shipwreck when he was about 7 years old and could speak no English.



Mrs. Lotz graduated from Chincoteague High School and attended business college in Ohio. In 1949, she married John E. Holston, and they were together for 48 years until his death in 1997. A few years later, she married John P. Lotz, who passed away in 2012.



A life-long member of Union Baptist Church, Mrs. Lotz was also a long-time member of the Daughters of Ruth Sunday School Class. In addition, she was a member of the Chincoteague Chapter Number 62, Order of the Eastern Star.



Mrs. Lotz was always very supportive of her son, Ernest Dale Holston, and served as a receptionist at Fox and Holston Funeral Home during the years of his association there.



Survivors include her son, Ernest Dale Holston (Denise) and step-daughter, Jackie Nuzzo; grandchildren, Michelle H. Conklin (Mark) and Christopher Dale Holston (Brittany); great-grandchildren, Madison Holston, Abigail Holston, Aubrey Crockett, Forrest Holston, and Willow Holston; step -grandchildren, Tracey Carper, Tricia Chittum, Roy Wayne Pike, Jr., Gillman Sawyer, Jr., Bonnie Umphlett, Jason Sawyer, Christopher Sawyer, and Justin Sawyer; step-great-grandchildren, Kendall, Angel, Thomas, Mattie, Austin, Brianna, C.J., Arabelle, Hunter, Brodie, Hayden Jeremiah, Mathias, and Esmee. She is also survived by a special nephew, Allen Pointer and his wife Donna.



In addition to her parents and her husbands, Mrs. Lotz was predeceased by her brother, Robert J. Pointer and his wife Irene, and great-grandson Warren Denes.



A funeral service will be held in Union Baptist Church on Sunday, October 11, at 3:00 P.M., with Dr. Kevin Ely and the Rev. Kevin Wilson officiating. Interment will follow in the John W. Taylor Cemetery, Temperanceville. Friends may call on Saturday evening from 7 to 9 at the Fox Funeral Home, Chincoteague. It is required that masks be worn at the visitation as well as at the service.









