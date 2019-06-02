|
Esther "Jean" Peek
Essex, MD - Esther "Jean" Peek passed away April 17, 2019 at Riverview Rehab and Health in Essex MD.
Born March 20, 1932 she was the daughter of the late Edward Ratcliff and Rosa Ratcliff from Tilghman Island, MD.
She is survived by her husband, John "Jay" Peek; son, Jeffrey Moos; children by marriage Debbie Avens (Mark) and Ronnie Peek; sister, Jessie Ratcliff; sister in law, Mary Ratcliff; grandchildren by marriage Katie Crowl (Jesse) and Jessica Peek; several nieces and nephews and their dog Buddy.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Thomas Moos and brother, Marian Ratcliff.
Jean attended Allentown Bible Institute in Allentown, PA and worked as a licensed practical nurse at Peninsula Regional Medical Center, Salisbury Nursing Home, Holly Center in Salisbury, MD and Eastern Correctional Institute in Westover, MD and did private duty nursing.
She was a member at First Baptist Church in Delmar, MD where she played the piano for many years.
A Memorial Service will be Sunday June 9, 2019 at 3 PM with visitation from 1-2 PM at First Baptist Church in Delmar, MD.
Published in The Daily Times on June 2, 2019