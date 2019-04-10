|
|
Ethel K. Jones
Millsboro, DE - Mrs. Ethel K. Jones of Millsboro, DE passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019. She was 88 years old,
Mrs. Jones was born in Salem, NJ to the late Harry and Blanche Moncrief Keen. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Martin F. Jones, Jr. in 1993, a sister Bertha Eller and two brothers Steve Keen and Norman Keen.
Ethel was a retired school bus contractor who drove for the Woodbridge School District for over 20 years. She virtually raised her grandchildren and adored her great-grandchildren. Ethel was completely selfless, loving and always thinking of others. She had a great sense of humor but could also be sassy when she needed to be. Ethel will be greatly missed.
She is survived by two daughters, Marlyn Evans of Laurel, DE and Miriam Parkhurst (Bruce) of Georgetown, DE, two granddaughters, Melanie Lecates and Mandy Parkhurst as well as four great-grandchildren, Briana Lecates, Kara Lecates, McKenna Lecates and Austin Arney. She also leaves behind special friends Don and Naomi Spalin and Donella Hudson and we cannot forget her feline friend "Tiny".
Services will be private.
Letters of condolence may be emailed via www.watsonfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 10, 2019