Ethel Marie Rohm



Pittsville - Ethel Marie Rohm, 84, of Pittsville, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019 at the Berlin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Willards, she was the only child of the late Lester B. Jones and Edna Donaway Jones.



She and her late husband were lifelong poultry farmers.



Ethel is survived by her a daughter, Yetive Marie King (Randy) of Willards, and a son, Leslie J. Rohm of Pittsville; a granddaughter, Betsy Marie King; 4 great grandchildren, Brianna King, Katrin Morris, Joselin Cruz, and Jose Cruz.



In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Richard Rohm in 2015; and 2 sons, Charles "Ricky" Rohm, Jr. and Perry Lee Rohm, who were both killed in an airplane accident.



A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10:00am at the Powellville Cemetery with Rev. Paul Sherwood officiating.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Wicomico County Humane Society, 5130 Citation Drive, Salisbury, MD 21804 and or the .



