Eugene Parker Jr.



Ocean City - Eugene (Gene) Rayne Parker Jr, age 81, died peacefully in his home on November 24, 2020.



Born in Selbyville DE, he was the son of Eugene Rayne Parker and Louise Morris Parker Burbage. He is survived by many dear friends and relatives including his Aunt Eileen M Powell and many cousins including Mitchell Montalvo Parker and his wife Nancy, and their two children, Mitchell Rayne Parker and Olivia Calcutt Parker who knew Gene as "Pop Pop".



After growing up in Selbyville, DE and Berlin, MD, he enlisted in the Air Force and served four years. Gene returned to Ocean City and began a lifelong career in Real Estate sales and development. Recognizing the yet unfulfilled demand for the secondary home market, he was instrumental in the development and construction of many of Ocean City's first townhouse and condominium projects. He purchased Frontier Town in 1969 and saw it evolve into one of the premier family camping & amusement resorts in the country. Always looking for ways to channel his creative energy, he ventured into the bar and restaurant business by building "BJ's on the Water" in 1979. Gene recognized the untapped potential for Real Estate development outside of Ocean City and he developed communities such as "Saddle Creek", "Stray Fox", and "Sea Strand" among many others.



Gene had a lifelong love for tennis which not only resulted in his playing for decades, but also in the development of youth tennis. He built an indoor/outdoor tennis facility in West Ocean City so that local youth could take lessons and train. Searching for artifacts was also a passion for Gene. He loved to comb the shores of the Chincoteague Bay looking for pottery, arrowheads, coins, and anything else of historical value. Gene loved trees, especially magnolia and bald cypress trees. From his small greenhouse, he germinated and raised thousands of trees. He would then plant or donate his seedlings so they would bring color and beauty throughout Worcester County for generations to come.



Gene will be missed by his countless friends and relatives. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Baker & Parker Stephen Decatur Scholarship Fund at the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, Inc., 1324 Belmont Ave., Suite 401, Salisbury MD 21804.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store