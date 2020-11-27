1/1
Eugene Parker Jr.
1939 - 2020
Eugene Parker Jr.

Ocean City - Eugene (Gene) Rayne Parker Jr, age 81, died peacefully in his home on November 24, 2020.

Born in Selbyville DE, he was the son of Eugene Rayne Parker and Louise Morris Parker Burbage. He is survived by many dear friends and relatives including his Aunt Eileen M Powell and many cousins including Mitchell Montalvo Parker and his wife Nancy, and their two children, Mitchell Rayne Parker and Olivia Calcutt Parker who knew Gene as "Pop Pop".

After growing up in Selbyville, DE and Berlin, MD, he enlisted in the Air Force and served four years. Gene returned to Ocean City and began a lifelong career in Real Estate sales and development. Recognizing the yet unfulfilled demand for the secondary home market, he was instrumental in the development and construction of many of Ocean City's first townhouse and condominium projects. He purchased Frontier Town in 1969 and saw it evolve into one of the premier family camping & amusement resorts in the country. Always looking for ways to channel his creative energy, he ventured into the bar and restaurant business by building "BJ's on the Water" in 1979. Gene recognized the untapped potential for Real Estate development outside of Ocean City and he developed communities such as "Saddle Creek", "Stray Fox", and "Sea Strand" among many others.

Gene had a lifelong love for tennis which not only resulted in his playing for decades, but also in the development of youth tennis. He built an indoor/outdoor tennis facility in West Ocean City so that local youth could take lessons and train. Searching for artifacts was also a passion for Gene. He loved to comb the shores of the Chincoteague Bay looking for pottery, arrowheads, coins, and anything else of historical value. Gene loved trees, especially magnolia and bald cypress trees. From his small greenhouse, he germinated and raised thousands of trees. He would then plant or donate his seedlings so they would bring color and beauty throughout Worcester County for generations to come.

Gene will be missed by his countless friends and relatives. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Baker & Parker Stephen Decatur Scholarship Fund at the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, Inc., 1324 Belmont Ave., Suite 401, Salisbury MD 21804.




Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin, MD - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 641-2111
Memories & Condolences
November 28, 2020
A lovely tribute to the fabulous and interesting person known as Gene Parker. His many friends will miss him!
Kay Warren Biondi
Friend
November 28, 2020
Gene, Not only were you a dear friend, you were a "mentor" to us in so many ways! We will miss you. You're one of the BEST!
Cindy & Todge Spieczny
Friend
November 28, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of Helen Faucette. Group of 50 Memorial Trees Planted In Loving Memory of Eugene Rayne Parker.
Helen Faucette
November 27, 2020
So much FUN. I wish I could have spent more time with you. Here is what I have to say about Gene: Kind, Generous, Deep Care for other people, Funny, Curious, Intelligent, Smart and Serious with a spike of humor, Sometimes a bit wild, etc. My happy thought is that he is joining his Long Time Friend G Murray. Happy Trails Cowboy.
Ted Walls
Friend
November 26, 2020
Gene was a great long time friend and I loved him dearly. He was so much fun to joke with.
He wil be missed by me and his many, many friends.
Helen Faucette
Friend
November 26, 2020
This is a painful loss of a life long friend that I consider family. Gene took us under his wing when we were just kids and has always been a significant beacon in my life. He has always been a great mentor of many things but most of all a great work ethic. I will treasure him always. Love you, Gene.
Lynda Hill
Friend
November 26, 2020
Denise Milko &amp; Gene Parker 7/29/2020
Gene, you were like the brother I never had. Caring and supportive. A one in a million. I will treasure our friendship, thankful, and lucky we shared so much time together.Your and I have so much history, since I was a young girl. You were a true gentleman and wonderful friend to both Jerry and I.( A OC legend) ) I will miss you forever.) Blessings. See you on the other side, meet ya on the Island. Love always, Denise & Jerry Milko
Denise & Jerry Milko
Friend
November 25, 2020
Gene was a great guy, asset to the community and will be missed!!!!
BENJAMIN LEWIS
Friend
November 25, 2020
We were friends and Gene was also a client. I designed the camp ground at Frontier Park.
Ken
C. Kenneth Carter
Friend
November 25, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ruth Carey
Friend
