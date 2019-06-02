Services
Johnson and Jenkins Funeral Home - Washington
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Little Sisters of the Poor Chapel
4200 Harewood Road N.E
Washington, DC
- - Eunice Conway Nichols,96, passed away peacefully at the Jeanne Jugan Residence, Little Sisters of the Poor, in Washington, D.C. on May 25, 2019. Born June 3,1922 in Tyaskin, Md., she was the daughter of the late Moses and Ada Waters Conway. She attended Salisbury High School and graduated from Princess Anne College (UMES). She was the wife of the late John Nathaniel Nichols from Quantico, Md. After they moved to Washington D.C. she worked at N.I.H. in Bethesda, Md.

She is survived by her son Nathaniel (Cheryl) of Media, Pa. and daughter LaVerne King of Verona, Pa.; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one sister Genevieve Burroughs and brother Earl Conway.

The thanksgiving for her life will be Wednesday, June 5, 2019, 12 noon at Little Sisters of the Poor Chapel,4200 Harewood Road N.E Washington, D.C.20017. Interment: Gate of Heaven Cemetery 13801 Georgia Avenue Silver Spring, Md. 20906.
Published in The Daily Times from June 2 to June 4, 2019
