|
|
Eunice P. Hilliard
Baltimore - Eunice P. Hilliard, 79, Retired Baltimore Educator, died Saturday, April 20. 2019 in her Baltimore home.
She is survived by her husband and children: Leroy, Susan, and Lee Hillard and two siblings: Harold Purnell and Marion Smith.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Epworth United Methodist Church, 3317 St. Luke's Lane, Baltimore, MD 21207, where friends may view one hour prior to service. Interment will be at 2:00 pm, Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Calvary UMC Cemetery in Berlin, MD.
Services are entrusted to Jolley Memorial Chapel PA, Funeral and Cremation Services in Salisbury, MD.
Visit; jolleymemorialchapelmd.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 30, 2019