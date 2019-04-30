Services
Jolley Memorial Chapel
1213 Jersey Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
(410) 749-6461
Viewing
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Epworth United Methodist Church
3317 St. Luke's Lane
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Epworth United Methodist Church
3317 St. Luke's Lane
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Interment
Saturday, May 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Calvary UMC Cemetery
Berlin, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eunice Hilliard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eunice P. Hilliard

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eunice P. Hilliard Obituary
Eunice P. Hilliard

Baltimore - Eunice P. Hilliard, 79, Retired Baltimore Educator, died Saturday, April 20. 2019 in her Baltimore home.

She is survived by her husband and children: Leroy, Susan, and Lee Hillard and two siblings: Harold Purnell and Marion Smith.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Epworth United Methodist Church, 3317 St. Luke's Lane, Baltimore, MD 21207, where friends may view one hour prior to service. Interment will be at 2:00 pm, Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Calvary UMC Cemetery in Berlin, MD.

Services are entrusted to Jolley Memorial Chapel PA, Funeral and Cremation Services in Salisbury, MD.

Visit; jolleymemorialchapelmd.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now