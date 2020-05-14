|
Eva Jane Long
Salisbury - Eva Jane Long, 83, of here passed away at her home on May 12, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Born on January 30, 1937 in Salisbury, MD, she was the daughter of the late Emory and Flora (Phillips) Tilghman. Eva was a homemaker, and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and great-great grandmother. She was a member of Olivet Christian Church. Eva had also been a substitute delivery driver for the Eastern Shore Regional Library.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William A. Long (2015), Sister Ida Filbeck, brother in law Edward Long and his wife Mabel, and sister in law Louise Long.
She is survived by her daughters, Rebecca (Charlie) Paparella, Carol (Mike) Ellis, Billye (Greg) Harrison, all of Salisbury, MD, grandchildren Brittany (William) Stevenson, Allison Harrison, Degan Allen, great grandchildren Kensley Jane Stevenson, Branton Gregory Stevenson, and Joshua Allen and one great-great grandchild, Jaxon Allen and his mother, Lexani Fletcher, and brother in law Elwood Long.
A private funeral will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. of Princess Anne, MD. Interment will follow at Wicomico Memorial Park. Rev. Houston Hill will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Olivet Christian Church, 1806 Honeywell Rd. Snow Hill, MD 21863 or to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802
To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from May 14 to May 15, 2020