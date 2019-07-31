Services
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:30 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
Eva LaRue Cable DeVaughn


1941 - 2019
Eva LaRue Cable DeVaughn Obituary
Eva LaRue Cable DeVaughn

Salisbury - Eva LaRue Cable DeVaughn, 77, a resident of Salisbury area and formally of Middle River, MD, passed suddenly on Sunday, July 23, 2019 at home. Preceded in death by her husband Kenneth DeVaughn, father George Cable, sisters-in-law, Helen DeVaughn Townsend and Karen DeVaughn Bates, and niece Michelle Pulliam Spurrier. Born in 1941, in Baltimore MD. LaRue graduated Kenwood High School in Essex, MD and attended the Maryland Institute College of Art in Baltimore. LaRue and her husband, Ken, were married at Ormes Methodist Church in Middle River and were married for 41 years.

LaRue loved to create, whether with wood, paper, fabric, drawing or paint. She was instrumental in the artwork for the Windsor family cookbook. She loved time spent in Wenona, MD crabbing and fishing with her husband, Ken. She loved to laugh and play games. LaRue was a very active member of Union Methodist Church in Salisbury, where she helped with their annual Christmas bazaars and VBS. In recent years LaRue loved to travel with friends, Linda Windsor and Carolyn Wheatly, on cruises and going to Lancaster, PA. LaRue loved helping plan Windsor family reunions due to her love and skill of organizing.

She is survived by her mother Virginia Cable; sister-in-law Kathy Stephenson of Sharptown; brother-in-law James DeVaughn and wife Suzie of Wenona; beloved nieces and nephews, Bob Pulliam and wife Karen of Centreville, Scott Pulliam and fiancée Sherry Shortlidge of Baltimore, Jennifer Pulliam Williams and husband Randy of Salisbury, Suzanne Taylor and husband Wayne, Randy Bennett, Billy Bates and wife Beth, Zach DeVaughn and wife Ashley, Josh DeVaughn and wife Kayla and Caleb DeVaughn; Aunt Pauline Lizotte of Linthicum MD, Aunt Margaret Kiessling and husband T. Alwin of Pasadena MD. As well as many beloved great nieces and nephews. LaRue was very close to her husband's Windsor family.

A celebration of LaRue's life will be held at 11:30 AM, with a time of visiting from 10:30-11:30 AM, on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD. Pastor James DeVaughn will be officiating. Interment will be held in St. Paul's Methodist Church Cemetery in Wenona, MD.
Published in The Daily Times on July 31, 2019
