Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Lighthouse Church of God in Berlin
Berlin, MD
Ocean City - Evangeline Mae Frodahl, age 84, passed away on Wednesday, March 6 2019 at her home. Born in Oakland, ME, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Beatrice Holt Mullen. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Jack (John) Henry Frodahl. Surviving are her children, Michael H. Frodahl and his wife Kathy of Mattawamkeag, ME, Marcia Smith and her husband Phillip of Ocean City, And Gail Crosby and her husband Jack of Berlin. She was an adored grandmother to, Andrew, Jonathan, Erik Frodahl, Amy, Anna, Joshua (Brittany) Smith, and Jamie and Kevin Crosby. There are seven great-grandchildren, Axel, Hans, Finn, Issac, Ethan, Amelia, Callaway, and nephew Brian McCarthy. She was preceded in death by a sister, Victoria McCarthy.

Mrs. Frodahl had worked for many years in the sewing department of the local textile factory. She was a homemaker, beloved wife, loving mother and grandmother, and a devoted member of Lighthouse Church of God in Sinepuxent. In her spare time she enjoyed working in her flower gardens and knitting and crocheting.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 12th at 11:00 AM at Lighthouse Church of God in Berlin. Pastor Theo Hobbs and Pastor Ron Soulsman will officiate. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. A donation in her memory may be made to: Lighthouse Church of God. 11742 Sinepuxent Rd., Berlin MD 21811. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 10, 2019
