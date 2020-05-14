|
|
Evangeline Parker
Onancock - Evangeline Parker, 53, of Onancock, Virginia, departed this life on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at her residence after a brief illness.
Born in Nassawadox, Virginia, Evangeline was the daughter of the late Charlie Savage and Shirley Ann Duffy. She was affectionately known as "Van" and "VP" by her family and friends. Van worked in various jobs throughout her life to include: Perdue Farms, Tyson Foods, Farmex, and in the fields.
Private graveside services were held at Shiloh Baptist Cemetery, in Painter, Virginia, with Rev. Jesse Thomas officiating.
VP leaves to cherish her loving memories: her sisters, Christine Kellam, Maretta Purnell, and Shanta Savage; brothers, Dione Parker, William Savage, Ricky Savage, and Nico Savage; stepchildren, Feneisha Rogers, Shakeria Rogers, and Shalonda Rogers; two nieces and two nephews; god daughters, Destiny Taylor and Dy'Jaia Duffy; and a host of cousins, other relatives and close friends.
Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc. Accomac, Virginia.
Published in The Daily Times from May 14 to May 20, 2020