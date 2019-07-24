|
Evangelist Paulette Doughty
Newport News - Evangelist Paulette M. Doughty, 63, of Newport News, Virginia, formerly of the Shore, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Norfolk, Virginia after a lengthy illness.
Born in Mappsville, Virginia, Paulette was the daughter of the late Edgar Wilson and Lessie Mae Trader. She married Rogers Doughty, who became her very best friend. She retired from the Norfolk Public Health Department. Paulette also worked as a Quene Manager at Iron Bow Technologies, where she was employed until the day she was hospitalized.
Funeral services were held at Anointed Word of Deliverance Ministries, Keller, Virginia, on Saturday, July 20, 2019.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her loving daughter, JeCola Doughty; two granddaughters; a devoted friend to the end, Rogers Doughty; daughter that she raised Michelle Townsend; six sisters, Louvenia Justice, Shirley Smith, Phyllis Lewis, Joyce Fisher, Vera Broadwater and Linda Wilson; three brothers, Calvin Trader, Edward Trader, and Edgar Wilson, Jr.; and a host nieces, nephews, god-children, and friends.
Arrangements were made by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc., Accomac.
