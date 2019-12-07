|
Evelyn C. Davis
Snow Hill - Evelyn Kathryn Cullen Davis, 92, of Parksley, VA and formerly of Berlin, MD, died December 5, 2019 at Chesapeake Cottage, Snow Hill, MD.
Born in Selbyville, DE, September 11, 1927, she was the daughter of the late John "Pete" Medford Cullen and Mary Louise Doorly Cullen and stepmother, Blanche Shockley Cullen, who raised Evelyn from the age of 3.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis R. Davis, in 1999. Also preceding her death were brothers, John Wesley (infant), Fred, Lawrence, Clinton and Amos "Bud"; sisters, Madelyn (infant), Anna Mae Marvel Davis, Alice Davidson, Elaine Townsend and Theresa Collins.
Evelyn is survived by her sister, Eva Tindall of Seaford, DE; son, William "Bill" C. Davis and wife, Linda and daughter, Amy Davis all of Salisbury, MD; grandchildren, Aaron Davis (Tenesha) of Salisbury, Beth Davis of Snow Hill, and Trey Castellaw of Richmond; VA; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She loved life and never met a stranger and loved children. At a young age, her father taught her to play the harmonica. She would whip out a harmonica from her pocket at any given time and play along to any music! Evelyn loved to play hymns and gospel music. Puzzles were a favorite pass time and reading romance novels. Evelyn retired from Signet Bank (now BB&T) and had worked at the A&P for many years.
Funeral services will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., with The Reverend Will Jefferson officiating. Interment will follow in the Parksley Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church where she had been a member for 50 plus years, Calvary United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 1254, Parksley, VA 23421 or to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019