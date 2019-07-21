|
|
Evelyn J. Schiavone
Berlin - Evelyn Joan Schiavone, age 82, died on Monday June 17, 2019, at her home. Born in Duck West WV, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Hallie Hill Mollhan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Schiavone in 2002. Surviving, are her children, Mark Schiavone and partner John Restaino of Harpers Ferry, WV, and Mary Anne Daly and her husband George of Mill Valley, CA. There are two grandchildren, William and Benjamin Daly. Also surviving is a sister Betty Star of Shepherdstown, WV. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Carl, Orville, and George Mollan, and sisters, Jean Keller and Hope Ballengee.
Mrs. Schiavone had worked as a registered nurse for over 60 years- the last 16, spent at Gull Creek Retirement Community as a Delegating Nurse. She enjoyed painting with watercolors, and was musically inclined, playing the guitar, ukulele, and banjo.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 25th, at 2:00 PM at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Rev. Olin Shockley will officiate. Interment will be private for the family. A donation in her memory may be made to: Coastal Hospice P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21804. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com .
Published in The Daily Times on July 21, 2019