1/1
Evelyn R. Collins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn R. Collins

SALISBURY - Evelyn R. Collins, 92, peacefully departed this earthly life on Monday, September 7, 2020, at Wicomico Nursing Home in Salisbury, MD.

A viewing is scheduled from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Sunday, September 13, at Jolley Memorial Chapel, P. A. in Salisbury, MD. A private funeral service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 14, at St. James AME Zion Church, in Salisbury, MD, where friends may view two hours prior to service. Interment is at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron, MD.

Note: Jolley Memorial Chapel, P.A. will comply with the COVID-19 rules regarding masks and safe social distancing. Therefore, anyone attending the viewing and/or funeral service must wear a mask.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved