Evelyn R. Collins



SALISBURY - Evelyn R. Collins, 92, peacefully departed this earthly life on Monday, September 7, 2020, at Wicomico Nursing Home in Salisbury, MD.



A viewing is scheduled from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Sunday, September 13, at Jolley Memorial Chapel, P. A. in Salisbury, MD. A private funeral service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 14, at St. James AME Zion Church, in Salisbury, MD, where friends may view two hours prior to service. Interment is at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron, MD.



Note: Jolley Memorial Chapel, P.A. will comply with the COVID-19 rules regarding masks and safe social distancing. Therefore, anyone attending the viewing and/or funeral service must wear a mask.









