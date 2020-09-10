Evelyn Roberts Collins
Salisbury - Mary Evelyn Roberts Collins, daughter of the late Riley and Eva Jones Roberts, raised by her Uncle Fred and Aunt Susie Roberts was born March 30, 1928 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The final chapter in her life concluded 7:30 p.m., September 7, 2020 at Wicomico Nursing Home following a stroke.
She married the late Marion T. Collins on New Year's Eve in 1960 and was married for 48 years and 9 months until his death in 2009.
Evelyn was educated in the Philadelphia School District and the public-school system of Somerset County, Maryland. She graduated from Maryland State Teachers College, (Bowie State University) in 1948. She took graduate courses at Temple and Salisbury State Universities. For 50 years she taught elementary education in Somerset, Worcester, and Wicomico Counties retiring in1983 and was appointed On-Site Coordinator for Adult Basic Education in Wicomico County, and retired again in1998.
She received accolades, plaques, citations, tributes, commendations and letters of recognition from the Maryland House of Delegates, House of Representatives, Wicomico County Board of Education, Governor of Maryland, President Clinton and the Wicomico County Commission for Women for being an outstanding woman of the community. Evelyn was a member of the Maryland State Retired Teachers Association, The Wicomico County Retired Teachers Association, Bowie State University Alumni Association, and the Lower Shore Bowie Alumni Association.
As a child, she attended Macedonia UMC in Dames Quarter. In 1959 she joined St. James A.M.E Zion Church serving in several capacities at both churches.
Evelyn authored several plays and was the editor of The Zion Messenger. She wrote two books, "My Anchor Holds" and "Sacred Script". As special Lay Assistant to Rev. Dr. Charles Mack she wrote "From the Pastor's Desk," Church Resolutions and served as a Lay Speaker. She also served as secretary of the Scholarship Committee, publicist for Women's Day Books, penned "Portrait of St. James: A Legacy of Faith", 1982, "Torchbearers of Faith: A 40-year Fellowship", 1989, "50 Years-Pastor and People" and was the church Historian. In appreciation of her many contributions to her church, under leadership of Pastor M. Luther Hill, a library was built and named in her honor, "The Evelyn R. Collins Library".
Loved ones who survive to cherish her memory are her daughters, Michelle A. Holden of Crofton, Maryland, Jacqueline D. Collins of Odenton, Maryland, Terri L. Collins-Swain and her husband, William Swain, Jr. of Rosedale, Maryland, Mildred Davis of Willingboro, New Jersey, one son, Marion Wright and his wife Mary of Dover, Delaware, and a special daughter, Rev. Barbara A. Gordy, Delmar, Maryland. Evelyn also leaves to cherish her memory, grandson, Michael Holden (Kia) and their daughters, Kennedy, Harper and Chandler of Richmond, Texas; granddaughter, Lynette Saunders (Robert) and their children Jailynn Young and Robert, Jr. of Bowie, Maryland; Tina Riley and her son Isaiah of Willingboro, New Jersey; niece, Rev. Dr. Bernadette Beckett (Carvin) of Princess Anne, Maryland; nephew Samuel C. James, Jr. (Donna), son, Samuel C. James, III of Colorado City, Colorado, daughter Shaneva G. Hurte (Gilbert) of Augusta, Georgia; nephew Riley James Sr. of Richmond, Virginia, his daughter Mikhal Hubbard (Chris) of Washington, D.C. and his son Riley James Jr. (Ashley) of Richmond, Virginia; Christian buddies, Rev. Sylvia Ward, Fenwick Dickerson (Margie, deceased), Lois Wilburn and Dorothy Thomas, a host of other relatives, church family and friends. Preceding her death were her brothers, Arfranklin Roberts, Lloyd Roberts, Arnold Roberts, Dick Roberts and sister Dr. Hytolia R. James.
The funeral service will be live-streamed -Jolley Memorial Chapel PA, FACEBOOK page: http://www.facebook.com/jmcfc.live/
(Please copy address into browser)
Note: Jolley Memorial Chapel, P.A. will comply with the COVID-19 rules regarding masks and safe social distancing. Therefore, anyone attending the viewing and/or funeral service must wear a mask.