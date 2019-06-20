Evelyn "June" Tichenor



Fruitland - Evelyn June Tichenor, 83, of Fruitland, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Born on June 23, 1935 in Hallwood, VA, she was the daughter of Charles and Evelyn Thorne.



She grew up with her sister Margaret "Ann" Thorne and lived with their grandparents Samuel and Mamie Groton. June worked as an educator for disabled children for many years and enjoyed her long career in public education.



June is survived by son, James D. Bailey of Columbia, MD; granddaughter, Sara Carey and her husband Paul of Columbia, MD; sister, Margaret Ann Shaheen of Salisbury, MD; great-grandchildren, Victoria, Emma, Gabriella, Dominic, and Tyler; many loving relatives and friends; loving cat Heidi.



June is preceded in death by husband, Louis DeNash Tichenor; father, Charles Smith Thorne; mother, Evelyn Gladys Thorne; brother-in-law, John Shaheen; daughter-in-law Brenda Bailey; grandson James D. Bailey Jr.



A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury, MD. A Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Groton Cemetery, Hallwood, VA.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com. Published in The Daily Times on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary