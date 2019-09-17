|
|
Everett D. Holland
Pocomoke City - EverettD. Holland, 93, of Pocomoke City, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Hartley Hall Nursing Home in Pocomoke City, MD. Born on September 22, 1925, he was a son of the late Marion S. and Margaret Tull Holland.
Mr. Holland was a lifelong member of Beaver Dam Presbyterian Church, serving in many capacities, an active member of the former Pocomoke Ruritan Club, a lifelong farmer and member of the Worcester County Farm Bureau. A lover of the outdoors, he enjoyed hunting and fishing and just being in nature. His biggest love was for his large family.
Everett is survived by one daughter, Kathy H. Gilliss and her husband Jack of Chincoteague Island, VA; three sons, E. Glenn Holland and his wife Jean, Mark Holland and his wife Candy, and Ricky Holland and his wife Jennifer, all of Pocomoke City, MD; one brother, Franklin (Audrey) Holland of Greenbackville, VA; four granddaughters, Kim (Derek) Yobst of Salisbury, MD, Kelly (Ben) Pasternak of Richmond, VA, Kristina (Josh) Todd of Marion, MD, and Amber (Joey) Figgs of Snow Hill, MD; four grandsons, Neil (Carrington) Gilliss of Richmond, VA, Ryan S. (Kim) Miller of Princess Anne, MD, Scott (Ashley) Holland of Pocomoke City, MD, and Josh Holland of Pocomoke City, MD; 13 loving great-grandchildren; two sister-in-laws, Gladys Holland and Miriam Holland and many nieces and nephews, who were all special to him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Dorothy Mae Holland; one daughter, Brenda Holland Miller; three brothers, Marion Lee, William T. and Harry Holland.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 in the Beaver Dam Presbyterian Church, 345 Makemie Road, Pocomoke City, MD 21851, where family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service. Rev. Lance Ness will officiate. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Samaritan Ministries, 814 4th St, Pocomoke City, MD 21851.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 17, 2019