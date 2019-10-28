|
Everett L. Young
Chincoteague Island, VA - Everett Lloyd Young, 67, of Chincoteague Island, VA passed away on October 26, 2019 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury, MD.
He was born on Chincoteague Island, VA on October 16, 1952 to Lloyd Everett Young and Eula (Lewis) Bell.
Everett is survived by his mother Eula Bell of Chincoteague Island, VA; two daughters, Tracy Williams and her husband Jack of Chincoteague Island, VA, Eva D. Shallis and her husband Mark of Georgetown, DE; son, Dean Jay Young, Sr. of Chincoteague Island, VA; step son, Gerald Williams of Marion Station, MD; step daughter, Bernadette Williams of Marion Station, MD; four grandsons, Derek Melvin of Lenexa, VA, Justin Young of Chincoteague Island, VA, Joseph Young of Chincoteague Island, VA, Dean "D. J. " Young Jr. of Chincoteague Island, VA; four granddaughters, Skylar Young of Bethlehem, PA, Lindsay Shallis of Georgetown, DE, Kara Shallis of Georgetown, DE, Kassie Young of Chincoteague Island, VA; three brothers, Jeff Young of Hermon, Maine, Robert Snead of Pocomoke City, MD, Kevin Bell of Chincoteague Island, VA; four sisters, Judy Bernstein of Salisbury, MD, Linda Wessells of Parksley, VA, Lois Vincent of New Church, VA, Sue Bell of Ocala, FL; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by Father, Lloyd Everett Young and daughter -in-law, Kathy Young.
A Private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Services entrusted to Salyer Funeral Home, Inc. on Chincoteague Island, VA. Condolences may be made online at www.salyerfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, 2019