|
|
Everett Parker Hughes Jr.
McKinney, TX - Everett Parker Hughes, Jr., 86, of McKinney, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed way peacefully on February 2, 2019 in Frisco. He was a resident of both Lewisville and Flower Mound for 29 years. Everett had an infectious smile and will always be remembered as a kind, generous person and a friend to all he met.
He was born in Salisbury, Maryland on November 12, 1932 to Everett Parker Hughes, Sr. and Miriam Rae Roberts. From the age of 11, he was raised in Parsonsburg, Maryland by his foster mother, Bertha Seymour. Growing up, he was very active in Wicomico High School's FFA, raising chickens for Frank Perdue, dreaming of being a chicken farmer himself.
Upon graduation from high school, Everett enlisted in the United States Navy, retiring in 1972 after 20 years of service, having attained the rank of Chief Petty Officer. During this time, he served on the flight deck of multiple aircraft carriers including the USS Sicily, Badoeng Strait, Forrestal, Ranger, Kitty Hawk, Enterprise, and Constellation. Afterwards, Everett held various jobs, finally retiring as the custodian of the Lamb of God Lutheran Church Preschool in Flower Mound in 2003.
Everett is preceded in death by both parents and his foster mother. He is survived by his wife, Ruth McKnight Hughes, daughters Deborah Alexander and Elizabeth Hughes, granddaughter Merelle Cooper, grandson Gavin Alexander, and great granddaughters Harmony and Serenity Bush.
Visitation will be held at the Mulkey-Mason Funeral Home in Lewisville on Monday, February 11th at 9:30 am with a service following at 10:30. A full military committal ceremony will follow at 1:00 at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that any donations on Everett's behalf be made to the Veteran's Service Fund within the Fleet Reserve Association, of which he was a member since 1964.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 9, 2019