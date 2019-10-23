Services
Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A. - Salisbury
1618 West Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
410-546-6937
Reposing
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A. - Salisbury
1618 West Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
View Map
Reposing
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
528 Booth Street and Delaware Avenue
Salisbury, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
528 Booth Street and Delaware Avenue
Salisbury, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ezxact Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ezxact Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ezxact Brown Obituary
Ezxact Brown

Salisbury - Ezxact Brown, 89, of here, departed this life on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at his daughter's residence. Born in Newark, NJ, he was the son of the late Lucious Brown and Ethel Hankins Brown. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Loretta Brown.

Prior to retiring, he was a supervisor at Perdue Farms, Inc. After retiring, he was a self-employed plumber.

He will be lovingly remembered by: three daughters, Aretha Conaway (Carl), Aratha Powell (Eugene), and Tonya Perry (Derrick); a son, Alfred Brown; a stepson, Victor Fields; a daughter-in-law, Joyce Brown; 17 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by a son, James Brown, Sr., four sisters, Mary Alice Moore, Freda Leatherbury, Ruth Grady, and Bessie Hankins, and two brothers, Lucious Brown and Strickland Brown.

Mr. Brown will lie in repose on Friday from 6 to 8 PM at Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A., 1618 West Road, Salisbury and Saturday from 9 to 10 AM at First Baptist Church, 528 Booth Street and Delaware Avenue, Salisbury. The funeral service will begin at 10 AM. Interment will follow at Springhill Memory Gardens, 27260 Ocean Gateway, Hebron. Please visit www.lewisnwatsonfuneralhome.com to offer condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ezxact's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A. - Salisbury
Download Now