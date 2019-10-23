|
Ezxact Brown
Salisbury - Ezxact Brown, 89, of here, departed this life on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at his daughter's residence. Born in Newark, NJ, he was the son of the late Lucious Brown and Ethel Hankins Brown. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Loretta Brown.
Prior to retiring, he was a supervisor at Perdue Farms, Inc. After retiring, he was a self-employed plumber.
He will be lovingly remembered by: three daughters, Aretha Conaway (Carl), Aratha Powell (Eugene), and Tonya Perry (Derrick); a son, Alfred Brown; a stepson, Victor Fields; a daughter-in-law, Joyce Brown; 17 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by a son, James Brown, Sr., four sisters, Mary Alice Moore, Freda Leatherbury, Ruth Grady, and Bessie Hankins, and two brothers, Lucious Brown and Strickland Brown.
Mr. Brown will lie in repose on Friday from 6 to 8 PM at Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A., 1618 West Road, Salisbury and Saturday from 9 to 10 AM at First Baptist Church, 528 Booth Street and Delaware Avenue, Salisbury. The funeral service will begin at 10 AM. Interment will follow at Springhill Memory Gardens, 27260 Ocean Gateway, Hebron. Please visit www.lewisnwatsonfuneralhome.com to offer condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019