Services Holloway Funeral Home 501 Snow Hill Road Salisbury , MD 21804 (410) 742-5141

Salisbury - F. Lawrence Ford of Salisbury was born on December 29, 1935 to Virginia Emory Ford and Miles B. Ford in Dames Quarter, Maryland. He departed this world on Thursday March 15, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. After the loss of his beloved mother when he was a young child, his father married Ruby Messick Ford, an exceptionally loving and caring woman.



He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jo Ann Banks Ford with whom he eloped on her prom night (WiHi), May 18, 1956. He is also survived by his daughter Debbie Ford Minner and his favorite son-in-law Gary of Salisbury, his daughter Tracy Ford Hedges and his other favorite son-in-law Scott of Orlando, Florida, his grandchildren Tara Minner of Chesapeake Beach, Hayley Minner Westbrook (Matt) of Berlin, Tanner Hedges and Noah Hedges of Orlando. In addition, he is survived by his great grandchildren Riley Minner and Andrew Adams of Chesapeake Beach, Quinn, Willow, and Fallyn Westbrook of Berlin. He is also survived by his sisters Alice "Sissy" Ford Landing of Dames Quarter, Ruth Ellen Ford Bell (Jay) of Champ, and Joyce Ford Howard (Woody) of Revells Neck and brothers Donald Ford (Suekay) of Deal Island and Arthur Ford (Stacy) of Beaufort, South Carolina. In addition, he is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and his cats Tucker, Baby, and Dorothy.



He was preceded in death by his parents, stepmother, his brother Joseph Ford, niece Melody Ford Thomas, nephew Jimmy Ford, brothers-in-law Alvin Banks (Gale), and Alton Banks (Connie), his best friend Robert "Clearwater" Messick and many special pets including Rusty, Missy, Josie, and Duke.



Lawrence began working at an early age as a waterman and then started at Acme Market at age 16 and retired after 40 years. He also worked part-time at Harris Market for nearly 50 years. He was a member of the Redmen Lodge in Fruitland, Maryland.



Lawrence was the life of the party whether he was camping, swimming, playing softball, bowling or playing horseshoes. He was the happiest when he was surrounded by his family and friends. He definitely lived the motto-work hard but play harder!



He provided his family with a lifetime of wonderful memories; he never ended a visit without a hug and an "I love you". He was always there to listen when we were troubled, and he would lend a hand to anyone in need. We are very blessed that he was our loved one.



Cancer may have robbed him of his health, but it didn't rob him of his fighting spirit, his love for his family and friends, or his sense of humor. He kept us all laughing until the very end. He will be sorely missed by all who loved him.



A funeral service will be held on Tuesday March 19, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Officiating will be Rev. William Knicely and Rev. Michael Phillips. Interment will be held at Wicomico Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Road Runner Rescue, PO Box 155, Upper Fairmount, Maryland 21868 to help animals in need. Dad always said, "Flowers are a waste because you can't eat 'em."



The family would like to thank Justin Kucinski, DO and his Salisbury and Ocean Pines staff, the PRMC oncology infusion staff, and his Coastal Hospice nurses for their excellent care.



Lastly, in memory of Lawrence, please laugh often, spread kindness to others, and always root for the New York Yankees!



The family would like to thank Justin Kucinski, DO and his Salisbury and Ocean Pines staff, the PRMC oncology infusion staff, and his Coastal Hospice nurses for their excellent care.

Lastly, in memory of Lawrence, please laugh often, spread kindness to others, and always root for the New York Yankees!

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family. Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 17, 2019