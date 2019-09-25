Services
Craig Witzke Funeral Care
1835 Frederick Road
Catonsville, MD 21228
443-830-0310
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church
204 Fourth Street
Pocomoke City, MD
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
204 Fourth Street
Pocomoke City, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Faith Hermann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Faith Hall Hermann


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Faith Hall Hermann Obituary
Faith Hall Hermann

Pocomoke - On September 19, 2019, Faith Hall Hermann, beloved wife of William M. Hermann, Jr. for 43 years, passed away after a long battle with melanoma.

Dear daughter of Edgar Allen Hall and the late Ruth Hickman Hall of Pocomoke City. Devoted sister of Sharon (Douglas) Dryden of Pocomoke City, John (Polly) Hall of Suffolk, VA, and Brenda (Dan) Sarna of Schaumburg, IL. Cherished aunt of Cameron Dryden, Caitlin Dryden (Kenny), Marsha (Glenn) Chase, Jason Sarna (Heather), Jenny Herdina (Kyle), Jackie Dougherty (Brian), and Jackie Dropek (Ryan). She is survived by numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, and dear friends.

Faith graduated from Pocomoke High School in 1967 and from Towson University in 1971. She was a teacher and administrator in the Baltimore County Public Schools for 31 years. She then taught at Goucher College and Towson University.

A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church, 204 Fourth Street, Pocomoke City, MD on Thursday, September 26, at 2 P.M. with visitation at 1 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be sent to the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, 750 East Pratt Street Suite 1700, Baltimore, MD 21202 or the Towson University Foundation, 8000 York Road, Towson, MD 21252-0001.

To express condolences, online, please visit www.candlelightfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Faith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now