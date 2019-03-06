Fannie Mae Taylor



Salisbury - Fannie Mae Taylor, age 90, of Salisbury, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 peacefully at her home. Born March 19, 1928 in Deal Island, MD.



Preceded in death by parents David Carl Webster and Beatrice (Tyler) Webster of Deal Island, MD; husbands Seward Filmore Bosman and Randolph J. Taylor; daughter Joyce Bosman; siblings Albert Webster, Lloyd Webster, Carl Webster, Roger Webster, Elizabeth Andrew, Wesley Webster, Walter Webster (infant).



Survived by children Christina Caplan and her husband Dr. Ellis Caplan, Karen Gunzelman and her husband Jerry, Holly Clark and her husband Chad; grandchildren Mindy Rattan and her husband Josh, Stephanie Caplan and her fiancé Christopher Moore, Marc Caplan and his wife Carmen, Charlie Gunzelman and his wife Robin, Heidi Gunzelman, Hannah Clark, Haley Clark; great-grandchildren Alexandra, Ryan and Grant Rattan, Tatum Moore, Nicolas and Camila Caplan, and one on the way; siblings Ruth Twining, Ruby Ring, Wayne Webster, Diane Powell, Mark Webster, Charles Webster; many other loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.



She retired from Bell Atlantic after 34 years of service. She enjoyed gardening, and cooking for her friends and family. She was a strong woman of Christian faith and was devoted to her family.



Funeral Service will be Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:00am at Zion United Methodist Church, 31104 Zion Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. Visitation will be 1 hour prior at the church. Burial to follow at Springhill Memory Gardens.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in Fannie's honor may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary