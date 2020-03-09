Services
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
East New Market Cemetery
Fay Elena Brooks


1932 - 2020
Fay Elena Brooks Obituary
Fay Elena Brooks

Princess Anne - Fay Elena Brooks, 87, of here passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, MD

Born in Warsaw, NY on May 1, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Linley & Ruth (Crouch) Van Riper. Fay was an elementary school teacher. She was a noted genealogist for the Eastern Shore and volunteered at Snow Hill Library for many years. Fay was awarded the Volunteer of the Year for Worcester County.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Nelson Brooks, Jr. of Princess Anne MD, daughter Debbie (Ken) Couture of Fruitland, MD and son, Kurt Nelson Brooks of Bowie, MD and sister Junith Van Deusen of Frederick, MD and brother James Van Riper of Gaithersburg, MD

A graveside memorial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at East New Market Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Fay's memory to Snow Hill Library, 307 North Washington St. Snow Hill, MD 21863.

Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. of Princess Anne, MD To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020
